 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Brauer died at her home on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Tags

In other news

Janice Wiedmeier

Janice Wiedmeier

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.

Myron Deck

Myron Deck

HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Bertram

James Bertram

Memorial services for James L. Bertram, 94, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 322 N. Molley St., Bennington. Inurnment of ashes will be in Edna, Texas.

Leonard Wostrel

Leonard Wostrel

CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Janice Wiedmeier

Janice Wiedmeier

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, of Creighton will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with the Rev. Bev Hieb  officiating.

Leonard Wostrel

Leonard Wostrel

CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Memorial services will be at a later date.

Daniel Smith

Daniel Smith

NORFOLK — Services for Daniel E. “Danny” Smith, 71, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave. Chaplain Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, …

Eugene Blunck

Eugene Blunck

OSMOND — Memorial services for Eugene C. “Gene” Blunck, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.

Donald Graves

Donald Graves

Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara