STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Brauer died at her home on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
In other news
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, Creighton, will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate.
HOSKINS — Service for Myron H. “Mike” Deck, 90, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The. Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorial services for James L. Bertram, 94, will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 322 N. Molley St., Bennington. Inurnment of ashes will be in Edna, Texas.
CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, of Creighton are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Janice Wiedmeier, 82, of Creighton will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating.
CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard Wostrel, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Memorial services will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel E. “Danny” Smith, 71, of Stanton will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave. Chaplain Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, …
OSMOND — Memorial services for Eugene C. “Gene” Blunck, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond.
Graveside services for Donald H. Graves, 91, Commerce, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.