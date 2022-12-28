Patricia Brauer

STANTON — Services for Patricia A. Brauer, 87, Bennington, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
1935-2022
Patricia Ann Brauer joined Jesus, her daughter, Kathy, and many loved ones in Heaven on Dec. 24, 2022.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1935, the daughter of James and Victoria (Wandro) Harris at Genoa. Pat moved frequently while growing up, ending up in Sidney, where she graduated high school from St Patrick’s Academy in 1954.
Pat met Roland in 1954, and they married on April 8, 1957, and moved to Stanton.
Pat and Roland were blessed with six children. Pat dedicated her life to raising their children until they graduated from high school. She then worked as a bookkeeper with Hy-Vee in Norfolk for 30 years. Pat loved the social aspect of her work, visiting with customers and friends.
She and Roland enjoyed dancing together at Riverside and King’s Ballrooms and were also members of a square dance club and card club.
Pat’s passions included gardening (often raising enough food to feed the family for the year), nurturing indoor plants and travelling.
Pat passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve.
Pat is survived by her spouse, Roland of Bennington; children Ron (Colleen) Brauer of Florida, Barb McGrath (Jack Pereira) of Omaha, Lori Swan (Chad) of Pensacola, Fla., Rick (Tina) Brauer of Minneapolis, Minn., Brad (Marie) Brauer of Kersey, Colo.; sisters Jeri (Udell) Podliska of Columbus, Marcia Friesen of Lincoln, Louise (Bob) Bettenhausen of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, James and Victoria (Wandro) Harris; a brother, Joe Harris; a sister, Rita Wegener; a daughter, Kathleen Ann Brauer; and a granddaughter, Brianna DeBuse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.