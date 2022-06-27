Patricia Barta

NORFOLK — Patricia A. Barta, 56, Norfolk, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Delores I. (Marks) Schnoor, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
MEADOW GROVE — Services for Deloris Mozer, 85, Meadow Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at the United Methodist Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.
PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.
FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Francis Reynolds, 99, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Burial will be in the Brunswick City Cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dennis K. Bottolfsen, 76, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dennis Bottolfsen was found deceased at his residence on Sunday, June 26, 2022.
