Patricia Arneson

WAYNE  — Dr. Patricia (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Services are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Elaine Schreiber

PAPILLION — Memorial services for Elaine A. Schreiber, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 7, at Trinity Church in Papillion.

Arlene Patefield

LAUREL — Arlene R. Patefield, 90, Coleridge, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Rick Scott

AINSWORTH — A celebration of life for Rick L. Scott, 76, Omaha, will be at a later date. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Jacqueline Kirkpatrick

LAUREL — Jacqueline Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.

Bradley Wecker

WAUSA — Visitation for Bradley T. Wecker, 54, Wausa, will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Aaron Anderson

PIERCE — Service for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Preston Haase

NORFOLK — Services for Preston L. Haase, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil and Bridget Gately will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dorothy Sunderland

Dorothy F. Sunderland (Blue) of Sidney, formerly of Albion, died on Feb. 23, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

