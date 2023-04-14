NORFOLK — Memorial services for Patricia A. “Pat” Adelman, 92, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Brett Jamrog celebrating. A family rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with visitation to follow until Mass. Private family inurnment will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia Adelman died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2023
Patricia A. Adelman was born Dec. 13, 1930, at Humphrey. Her parents were John and Caroline (Nienaber) Niemeyer. She graduated from St. Bernard School. She met the love of her life, Don Adelman, and they were married on Oct. 12, 1949. Don often said “Columbus discovered America but look what I found.”
They lived on a rented farm five miles south of Madison until they purchased the family farm four miles north of Madison in 1956. The family attended St. Leonard’s Church in Madison. Pat joined the church guild and served a term as president. She also volunteered at the school their children attended.
In 1982, together they moved trees to their farm on Highway 81 and built a home there. Many people remember the canna beds they planted each spring and then dug the bulbs each fall to be replanted the next spring. They worked to put up the Christmas display each year, which many still remember.
They joined Sacred Heart Parish in 1982. Pat helped serve funeral lunches and will be remembered for her deviled eggs she brought each time.
Pat loved to sew and made clothes for herself, her daughters and grandchildren. She made 147 blankets to be given to foster children and made lap robes for wheel chair patients. She loved reading and read three books a week. She did jig saw puzzles which she framed and hung in her garage until giving them to her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother, Carroll Niemeyer; four children, Diana (Gregg) Nielsen of Elkhorn, Doug (Sylvia) Adelman of Wilmington, Delaware, Denise (Dale) Becker of Madison and Donna (Lynn) Funk of Madison; and eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Don, of almost 65 years; a son, Don D. Adelman; her parents; and two sisters.
After Don passed away in 2014, she moved into Norfolk where she continued to plant flowers and some of the cannas from the farm.
She will be missed by her family, friends and the many people she played cards with in Norfolk. (Written by Pat herself).
