STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Patric Brechbill died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at his residence in Stanton.
FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.
CROFTON — Charleen M. Kube, 89, Crofton, died Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Bloomfield Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kenneth Eddy died Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at his residence in Friendswood, Texas, to where he had recently moved.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Jan Claussen, 84, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Willard C. Kohlhof, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, a Norfolk-based author and speaker who was named Nebraska Mother of the Year in 1980, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the chur…
BATTLE CREEK — Services for C. Dale Carter, 87, Battle Creek, will be at a later date. Private inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Adelaide R. “Addie” Scheve, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.