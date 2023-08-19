Patric Brechbill

STANTON — Services for Patric D. Brechbill, 58, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Stanton Community Building, located at the Stanton Fairgrounds. The Reverend Marshal Hardy will officiate.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals, 804 Jackpine St., in Stanton.
1965-2023
Patric died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by his family at his home in Stanton following a courageous 22-month battle with cancer.
The service will be livestreamed from the funeral home’s website.
Patric Damon was born on April 21, 1965, in St. Paul to Pam (Reeves Brechbill) Doty and Don Brechbill. He attended school in Albion and graduated from Aurora High School in 1983. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his bachelor’s degree in education in 1999 and received his master’s degree from Wayne State College in 2008.
Pat had a deep love for his family, friends, sports, history, art and collecting memorabilia. Pat had an encyclopedic knowledge of anything sports and could recall just about any score or stat from the last century. He loved the Huskers, the San Francisco Giants and Will Clark (22). He took great pride in curating and displaying his memorabilia in his museum (garage). He loved to golf and fish with a Miller High Life in hand. Those close to him have likely played a few rounds at Gumwood Golf and Rec in his yard. On a Saturday afternoon, you could find Pat inventing a new game to play with his kids or organizing a whiffle ball tournament for the neighborhood. He spent many hours in his garage fixing the many bikes he owned.
Pat married Amy on May 11, 1996, in Aurora. They have two beautiful children, Tommie, 26, and Sally, 24, of whom he was immensely proud. Pat and his family moved to Stanton in 2002. For the past 20 years he was a teacher/coach at Stanton Community Schools. There was not a student during these 20 years that Pat did not positively impact. Even with his busy schedule he still found the time to volunteer with the sports he didn’t directly coach.
As a child, he couldn’t wait to spend some time with his aunts, uncles and grandparents enjoying the great outdoors or Husker games. He was active in the Boy Scouts, training hard as a ninth grader to experience a challenging backpacking excursion at the National Jamboree at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Patric’s commitment to recycling also started at an early age. He was always on the lookout for a unique beer can for his massive collection. In 1976, he had the whole family looking for the 7-Up Uncle Sam series that is proudly displayed in his museum.
He is survived by his spouse of 27 years, Amy (Lueth) Brechbill of Stanton; son Tommie (Katie) Brechbill of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughter Sally (Chance Wiarda) Brechbill of Kearney; mother Pam (Dan) Doty of Lincoln; sister Stacy Asher of Lincoln; brother Cris (Lori) Brechbill of Doniphan; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cats Marley and Mouse.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Brechbill; maternal grandparents E. Howard and Jean Marie Reeves; paternal grandparents Duane and Ethelene Brechbill, uncle Mark Reeves; mother- and father-in-law Shirley and Lee Lueth; brother-in-law John Lueth; and nephew Ben Perez.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
