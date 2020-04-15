WEST POINT — Private services for Pat Wiegert, 64, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church-St. Charles in rural West Point.
Due to the current Directed Health Measures, services will be private. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.
He died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling the arrangements.
1955-2020
Live streaming of the memorial Mass will be on the Minnick Funeral Service’s Facebook page.
Patrick John Wiegert was born Oct. 11, 1955, to Lester and Gert (Batenhorst) Wiegert in West Point. Pat graduated from West Point High School in 1974.
On June 16, 1979, he married Deb Goeden in Saint Anthony’s Church in rural West Point.
They had one son, Matt, who currently resides in Omaha.
Pat lived on the Wiegert family farm north of Beemer with the love of his life, Deb. Pat was involved in agriculture all his life, from raising crops and chickens, to working in the livestock feed industry. He was always “living the dream” by enjoying the outdoors, cooking, taking country drives and spending time with family and friends. He was well-known for his barbeque ribs, beans, chocolate cake, kind soul and witty humor.
Pat was active in the Beemer community, serving on the township board and the Beemer Rural Fire Board. He was also an active member of St. Anthony’s parish serving as a member of the Holy Name Society and as an EMHC.
He is survived by his spouse and son; his brothers, Robert from La Vista and Tracy from Duncan; a brother-in-law, Bruce Underwood from Bellingham, Wash.; his parents-in-law, Bill and Rita Goeden of West Point; and his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Tony and Marcie Goeden of West Point and Coleen and Tony Santamaria of Plano, Texas. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends for whom he always cared.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Jean of Bellingham.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward Beemer Fire and Rescue or your local food bank.