O’NEILL — Services for Pat Devall, 78, O’Neill, are pending at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. She died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Corpus Christi Medical Center-Bay Area in Corpus Christi, Texas.
NORFOLK — Services for Rita M. Wright, 36, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her residence in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for Walter W. Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be condu…
CROFTON — Graveside services for Delores Kracht, 90, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Beaver View Cemetery in Crofton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Creighton Bible Church. Bob Kracht will officiate.
CONSTANCE — Services for Denelda C. Potts, 88, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Albers, 75, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for James “Phil” Kirby, 91, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Riverside National Cemetery at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington for Charles R. “Chuck” Albers, 75, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington. He died on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Country House in Lincoln.