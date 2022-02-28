 Skip to main content
Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church in Norfolk.

Pamela Schwartz died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home after a long fight with scleroderma, Raynaud’s phenomenon and pulmonary hypertension.

Pamela K. Schwartz was born in Neligh on Feb. 28, 1953, to Arthur J. Busshardt and Alice L. Pollock Busshardt. She grew up in Neligh and graduated from Neligh High School in 1971. She attended the Lincoln School of Commerce for a year and started working at the Norfolk Regional Center.

On May 1, 1976, Pam married Lyle J. Schwartz at the First Christian Church in Norfolk. Two children were born to them, Tony and Sara.

Pam is survived by her spouse of 45 years, Lyle; her son, Tony (Morgan) Schwartz of Stanton; a daughter, Sara (Shawn) Perry of Bennington; six grandsons, Ethan Schwartz, Chase Schwartz, Skyler Schwartz, Ryan Schwartz, Liam Perry and Finn Perry; her father, Arthur Busshardt of Neligh; a sister, Jackie Dekker of Cedarburg, Wis.; and nephew Jeff (Sue) Weber of Fox Point, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Busshardt; brother-in-law Jim Dekker; and father- and mother-in-law, John and Leona Schwartz.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Scleroderma Foundation: https://national.scleroderma.org/site/Donation2?idb=1711467003&amp;1380.donation=form1&amp;df_id=1380&amp;mfc_pref=T&amp;idb=0

 Appeara