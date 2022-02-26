NORFOLK — Services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Pamela Schwartz died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence.
RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals–Randolph. 111 E. Broadway, in Randolph. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…
NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.
A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.
NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
