Pamela Schwartz

NORFOLK — Services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Pamela Schwartz died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence.

RANDOLPH — Services for Bonnie J. Sohren, 78, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Home for Funerals–Randolph. 111 E. Broadway, in Randolph. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, of Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date this spring in the Beemer Cemet…

NORFOLK — Visitation and fellowship with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk.

A celebration of life for Beth J. Leamer, 84, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the multi-purpose room at Paradise Park Resort in Sun City, Ariz.

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk, formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

PIERCE — Services for Kolbie J. Heppner, 18, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Martha Atkins will be officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Bobby G. Mahnke, 90, Norfolk formerly of Beemer, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Bobby Mahnke died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

