Pamela Reidy

Services for Pamela A. Reidy, formerly of Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, in Florissant, Mo. All guests are asked to wear a mask. Burial at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell will be a later date following cremation.
1956-2020
Pamela A. Reidy fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sept. 25, 2020.
Pamela was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Grand Island to Robert and Connie (nee Carter) Gappa. She was preceded in death by her father.
She was the beloved spouse of 42 years to Patrick Reidy of Florissant and the loving mother of Jett (Cindy) Reidy, Stevie Reidy and KC Reidy; a dear sister of Sherri (Stanley) Lahm, Peggy Gappa and Doug (Janna) Gappa; cherished poppins of Ava, Anna, Lincoln and Aiden; a dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Pamela worked in the medical field for 40 years. She loved her job and all the families she met. Pamela loved life and cherished being with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Donations in Pamela’s honor may be made to All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Parish, 1735 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031.