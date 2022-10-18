NORFOLK — Services for Pamela J. Lurz, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Pamela Lurz died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Danny R. Jones, 74, formerly of the Norfolk area, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Blessing Colonial Chapel, 401 Elm St., in Mansfield, Texas.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1…
NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by U.S…
CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Peggy J. Kubik, 80, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Ernesto Medina will officiate. Private burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…
CROFTON — Services for Gary A. Juergens, 77, Liberty, Tenn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Fordyce.
NORFOLK — Services for Miles E. Kerber, 64, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ. Russ Rowlett will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Stephanie A. Meisner, 63, Norfolk, will be at a later date.