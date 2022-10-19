 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Pamela J. “Pam” Lurz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Pamela Lurz died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1956-2022

Pamela “Pam” was born on Dec. 28, 1956, in Yankton, to Norman and Phyllis (Delozier) Stewart. She attended Bloomfield Elementary School and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1974.

She then attended Northeast Tech College in Norfolk. During college, Pam began working for Dale Electronics in Norfolk in 1975. She would continue working there until she retired in 2016.

Pam met Richard Lurz in Norfolk. They were later married on Dec. 27, 1986, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After marriage, they continued living in Norfolk. To this union, daughter Megan was born in 1987.

Pam enjoyed diamond painting, her dogs, working and spending time with her friends from work. Pam loved her family and spending time with her daughter. She was a member of Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk and her Friends Breakfast Club.

Survivors include her daughter, Megan (Dustin) Pendergast of Norfolk; mother Phyllis Newhard of Norfolk; and sister Joanna (Steven) Bradley of Brunswick, Maine.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Richard in 2015, and her father, Norman Stewart in 1989.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

