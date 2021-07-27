ATKINSON — Memorial services for Pamela Lech, 61, Fremont, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.
She died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at a Fremont Hospital.
LINDY — Services for Nolan “Noly” Poppe, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Steven J. Schumacher, 77, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WISNER — Memorial services for Brenda Kollath, 54, Wisner, will be at a later date under the direction of the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
Maureen “Cis” (Nelson) LaPour passed away peacefully in Las Vegas surrounded by her family on Feb. 20, 2021.
NORFOLK — Services for Don L. Dederman, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted the by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion…
NIOBRARA — Services for Lois Grothe, 75, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 30, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial In L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. Kathol, 99, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for R. Elaine Chapman, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Evenson will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
