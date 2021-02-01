Pamela Larsen

LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
1970-2021
She was born April 7, 1970, in Tilden, to Ronald and Karen (Hansen) Nelson. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1988 and was united in marriage to Gale Larsen at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce on Aug. 28, 1993. From this union two children were born, Samantha and Jake.
Pam worked as a computer software developer at Creative Thinking Inc. in Lincoln for 25-plus years.
She enjoyed traveling, fishing, Jeeping in Moab, Utah, ziplining, deep sea fishing in Stuart, Fla., and snorkeling in Cozumel, Mexico. She also enjoyed a margarita on ice, eating fish tacos, sitting on the beach with sand between her toes and collecting seashells. She especially loved her family and her animals.
Pam is survived by her spouse of 27 years, Gale Larsen; children Samantha Larsen and Jake Larsen, both of Lincoln; her mother, Karen Decker; father Ron Nelson; and brother Gary (Dawn) Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Lois Hansen, and grandmother Bernita Nelson.
No services are scheduled. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.