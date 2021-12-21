PIERCE — Memorial services for Pamela J. Halsey, 64, of Pierce will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating.
Visitation will begin an hour before services Thursday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Pamela Halsey died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1957-2021
Pamela Jo Halsey was born April 21, 1957, to Harold and JoAnn (Buss) Strelow in Norfolk. She was baptized on May 1, 1957. She attended Zion Lutheran School from kindergarten through eighth grade and was confirmed on April 14, 1971, at Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce. She attended Pierce High School and graduated in 1975. After she graduated high school, Pam attended Northeast Community College.
Pam married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Dane Halsey, on June 11, 1976, at Zion Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Pierce. Over the next couple years, Pam held various jobs working for Gibsons, Andrew Van Lines, Pierce attorney Gary Geise and Nebraska Job Service.
The couple then moved just north of Pierce in 1979 and raised their four children, Tara, Kyle, Eric and Amber. While they were young, she ran a day care out of her home and took additional night classes at Northeast Community College. She also made custom cakes and tended to her large garden. As the children grew, she began working at Chilvers Abstract where she remained for approximately 15 years. The couple moved their family to the Strelow home place in 1995.
In 2004, Pam and Dane opened the Tuscan Villa Bed and Breakfast west of Pierce where they enjoyed meeting new people and creating many lasting friendships. In 2014, Pam was diagnosed with multiple myeloma cancer. The continuous treatments forced the couple to downsize and move to town. Despite the many struggles Pam was experiencing with her own cancer, her faith was an inspiration to others.
She enjoyed gardening, sewing, decorating, cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Pam loved to see the world. Pam and Dane went on many travels, some of which include trips to Alaska, Italy, Budapest, Croatia and Romania. Near or far, she was always eager to travel if it meant making memories with her family and friends. Pam left a lasting impact on anyone who met her. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Survivors include her spouse, Dane Halsey of Pierce; daughter Tara (Brett) Oestreich of Pierce; sons Kyle (Ashley) Halsey of Pierce and Eric (Kathi) Halsey of Louisville; daughter Amber (Jared) Wragge of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; parents Harold and JoAnn Strelow of Pierce; sisters Rhonda (Myles) Shipman of Kenesaw, Julie (Tim) Asmus of Pierce and Sherry (Todd) Kumm of Osmond.
Pam was preceded in death by her grandparents.
PAX from Zion Lutheran Church will be performing at the service. Hymns will be “Our God,” by Chris Tomlin; “I’ll Lead You,” “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone” and “Fires” by Jordan Saint; “Beautiful Girl, Beautiful Boy” written by Pam at 3 a.m. Jan. 20, 2019, for her children and grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Taylor Oestreich, Ashton Oestreich, Landon Oestreich, Kaelyn Halsey, Dagen Halsey, Paxton Halsey, Avery Wragge, Madelyn Wragge, Willa Halsey, Hattie Halsey and Jasper Halsey, as well as Pam’s Prayer Warriors, PEO, Butterfly Prayer Group.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family for future designation.