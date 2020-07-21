CRESTON — Private services for Pamela Hake, 60, Omaha, will be Thursday, July 23, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
Public visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.
She died Friday, July 17, 2020, in Omaha.
1960-2020
Pamela Sue Hake was born on April 18, 1960, in Norfolk, to Archie S. and Doris M. (Fiala) Hake in rural Creston. Pam was a confirmed member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Creston. She attended Leigh Community School in Leigh and earned a degree in computer programming at Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk. She worked for Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus as a programmer, then moved to Des Moines, Iowa, and worked for Ruan Trucking.
Pam later returned to Omaha to study geology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was currently employed with the Omaha Police Department.
Pam enjoyed reading, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and she was very interested in environmental issues and collecting quilt fabric.
Pam is survived by her sister, Cathie (Dennis) Miller of Estes Park, Colo.; a brother, Daryl Hake of Creston; a sister, Sharon (Dale) Kumpf of Leigh; a brother, Kevin (Tracy) Hake of Creston; and nieces and nephews, Erin Monroe (Emily and Nathan), Travis (Misty Newton) Kumpf, Cory (Annie) Kumpf and Tate, Ryan (Makayla) Kumpf and Sofia and Korbin Hake.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Doris Hake, and a niece, Jessica Miller.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.