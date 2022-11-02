Pamela Hahn

ORCHARD — Services for Pamela J. Hahn, 70, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the United Methodist Church of Orchard. Burial will be in the Orchard cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Pam Hahn died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Orchard is in charge of arrangements.
1951-2022
Pamela Jean was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Orchard to Ranold and Margaret Wehenkel. She graduated from Orchard High School.
Pam married Glenn Hahn on Sept. 1, 1979, in Orchard. This union was blessed with two sons and two daughters. She attended modeling college in Omaha and after marriage, loved life as a farm spouse.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Orchard and was a faithful member at every opportunity. Making the most delicious chocolate cake for various functions and whipping up a batch of chicken noodle soup for the soup suppers were a few of her passions.
Pam was a lover of gardening, animals and music. Her family gave her so much joy and lit up her life. Her gentle and beautiful soul will be greatly missed.
Pam is survived by her spouse, Glenn Hahn; three children and their families, Corey and Mary Hahn of Broomfield, Colo., Carissa and Derek Birkley of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Colton and Nikki Hahn of Orchard; seven grandchildren, Rhiannon Hahn, Charlotte Hahn, Avangeline Birkley, Bryson Birkley, Ezekiah Birkley, Lillian Hahn and Lincoln Hahn.
Pam also is survived by two sisters, Connie (and spouse Lon) Carpenter and Randi Brozek and one brother-in-law, Dennis Mott.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret (Mader) Wehenkel; father Ranold Wehenkel; daughter Katie Hahn; sister Karen Mott; and brother-in-law Jim Brozek.