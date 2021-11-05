TILDEN — A celebration of life for Pamela Ashburn, 64, Tilden, will be at a later date.
Pamela Ashburn died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Keith R. Polenske, 50, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Heartland Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ty Woznek will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps, American Legion Post 16 and Veterans of Foreign War Post 1644.
MADISON — Services for Arland C. Gross, 72, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Esther A. Henseleit, 98, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Esther Henseleit died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
HUMPHREY — Memorial services for Brother Thomas Eisenmenger, 86, Manitowoc, Wis., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the friars’ plot in the parish cemetery. A private Mass of Resurrection in the Chapel of B…
OMAHA — Graveside services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Omaha National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Honor Guard. The Rev. Mike Lincoln will officiate.
O’NEILL — Services for Ronald (Ben) Wright, 77, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the Scottsville Cemetery north of O’Neill.
NORFOLK — Service for Lora J. “Judy” Rohrich, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, Wichita, Kan., formerly of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.