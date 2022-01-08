 Skip to main content
Pam Tikalsky

O’NEILL — Services for Pam Tikalsky, 69, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in rural Spencer.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary with a 7 p.m. prayer service led by the Rev. Phil Henning.

Pam Tikalsky died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home near Spencer.

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Patricia Reznicek died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at her home in Madison.

Tonda Haynes

CLEARWATER — Services for Tonda Haynes, 72, Wahoo, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The Rev. Jim Wehrheim will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Patricia Reznicek

MADISON — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Reznicek, 80, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Madison.

Jayne Marshall

NORFOLK — Services for Jayne M. (Tichota) Marshall, 55, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate.

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Charles M. “Chuck” Crawford, 45, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Chaplain Peggy Hunke will officiate.

Galen Stewart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Galen Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Galen Stewart died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Magdalene Rath

NORFOLK — Services for Magdalene C. “Maggie” Rath, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Schendt

AINSWORTH —Memorial services for James P. Schendt, 84, Ainsworth, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 10 a.m. at the St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Joan Colfack

O’NEILL — Services for Joan Colfack, 76, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Paul Harder officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

