Pam Ashburn

TILDEN — Family and friends will be gathering on Saturday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. in the Tilden Public Library, Lied Auditorium, to celebrate the life of Pam Ashburn.

Pam was born March 29, 1957, in Tilden to Bob and Deloris Ashburn and lived most of her life in the Newman Grove and Tilden areas. She left this world on Nov. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from complications of COVID-19.

Survivors include her son, Hunter Ashburn-Taylor and partner Craig Taylor of Tilden; stepdaughter Hannah Taylor; mother Deloris Ashburn; and siblings Shelley Collins, Rob Ashburn and Kim Jacobson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

