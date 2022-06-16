TILDEN — Family and friends will be gathering on Saturday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. in the Tilden Public Library, Lied Auditorium, to celebrate the life of Pam Ashburn.
Pam was born March 29, 1957, in Tilden to Bob and Deloris Ashburn and lived most of her life in the Newman Grove and Tilden areas. She left this world on Nov. 3, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from complications of COVID-19.
Survivors include her son, Hunter Ashburn-Taylor and partner Craig Taylor of Tilden; stepdaughter Hannah Taylor; mother Deloris Ashburn; and siblings Shelley Collins, Rob Ashburn and Kim Jacobson.