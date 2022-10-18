OSMOND — Services for Palmer P. Albers, 97, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Palmer Albers died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Plainview Manor.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.