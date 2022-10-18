 Skip to main content
Palmer Albers

OSMOND — Services for Palmer P. Albers, 97, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Palmer Albers died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Plainview Manor.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Gloe

OSMOND — Services for Donald E. Gloe, 88, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. in the Osmond City Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion…

Debra Sanders

COLERIDGE — Private memorial services for Debra M. Sanders, 70, Coleridge, will be at a later date and are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Debra Sanders died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

James Black

NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Black, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Marshal Hardy will officiate with burial in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1…

Devonne Murray

ATKINSON — Services for Devonne L. Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. The Rev. R.J. Wolgemuth will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Donald Gloe

Pamela Lurz

NORFOLK — Services for Pamela J. Lurz, 65, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Pamela Lurz died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Care Center in Norfolk.

Joseph Fichtl

CLARKSON — Services for Joseph M. Fichtl, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.

Richard Lovig

NORFOLK — Services for Richard W. Lovig, 85, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Christopher Asbury and Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be rendered by United…

Ronald Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Ronald A. “Ron” Lange, 93, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

