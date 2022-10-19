OSMOND — Services for Palmer P. Albers, 97, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 326 and the Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Palmer Albers died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Plainview Manor.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1925-1922
Palmer was born on Aug. 30, 1925, to Harry and Ella (Blunck) Albers in rural Osmond, and he attended rural country district schools near Creighton and Plainview. He started farming at the age of 17 with his mother after the death of his father in 1942.
Palmer served in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and was stationed in Sasebo, Japan, from April 26, 1951, to April 21,1953.
He married Jean Raasch on May 7, 1955, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, the couple farmed in the Osmond area.
Palmer retired from farming in 1990. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards and watching football and baseball games. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond and the American Legion and VFW of Osmond.
Survivors include his children, April Wright of Norfolk, Grant (Sherri) Albers of Osmond and Ginger (Carl) Eberspacher of Omaha; five grandchildren, Michael (Nicha) Moeller of Lincoln, Christie (David) Heilbrun of Wright, Wyo., Adam (Crystal) Albers of Torrington, Wyo., and Natasha and Haley Eberspacher of Omaha; four great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren Kayla (Jason) Hanson of Omaha, Kyle (Jessica) Schmale of Carroll and Kourtney (Brock) Lauer of Hastings; seven stepgreatgrandchildren; and dear friend Helen Kahny of Creighton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ella; spouse Jean; three sisters, Ruth died in infancy, Hazel Saathoff and Cleo Lingenfelter; and stepgrandson Kaden Schmale.
Organist will be Rogene Marotz. Congregational hymns are “Amazing Grace,” “I’m But A Stranger Here” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Casketbearers will be Keith Saathoff, Michael Moeller, Adam Albers, David Heilbrun, Don Dreyer and Dale Dreyer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.