 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Otto Walter

Otto Walter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Otto L. Walter, 91, formerly of Norfolk, will be in Minneapolis, Minn. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels are in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2022

Otto Leon Walter passed away peacefully in hospice care on Oct. 19, 2022, at Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Holbrook to Casper J. and Johanna “Jennie” (Huxoll) Walter. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. He graduated with an associate of arts from Norfolk Junior College in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed primarily in Germany. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant. He graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska in 1957.

While working at Western Electric in Omaha, he graduated with a master of business administration in 1969. Otto’s career took him to multiple companies in seven different states.

On July 31, 1955, he married Lois Marie Pinnt. They had one child: Larry Alan. Wherever they moved, they were active in their church community. They always made regular trips to see family in Nebraska. Otto was a passionate Husker football fan and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the team’s players, past and present.

Surviving are his son, Larry (Cyndi) Walter of Minneapolis; grandson Colin (Jill Mochinski) Walter of Fridley, Minn.; and great-grandson Miles Walter.

He was predeceased by his spouse, his parents, four brothers and a sister. He is survived by a brother, Paul (Jonne) Walter of Atlanta, Ga.

The family is thankful for the wonderful care and friendship given to Otto by the staff at Main Street Lodge and Catholic Eldercare for almost three years.

Memorial donations may be made to an organization or charity of your choice.

Tags

In other news

Violet Cherington

Violet Cherington

NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapls will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Duane Chamberlin

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …

Diane Ankerstar

Diane Ankerstar

On Oct. 20, 2022, Diane Kay Ankerstar died peacefully at her home in Lafayette, Colo., surrounded by her loved ones.

Glenn Heaton

Glenn Heaton

OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.

Dennis Buss

Dennis Buss

RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Chamberlin

Duane Chamberlin

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Duane Chamberlin died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Robert Werner

Robert Werner

NORFOLK — Services for Robert C. “Bob” Werner, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Alberry Cemetery.

Shirley May

Shirley May

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date at L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.

Everett Beckman

Everett Beckman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara