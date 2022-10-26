Otto Walter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Otto L. Walter, 91, formerly of Norfolk, will be in Minneapolis, Minn. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels are in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2022
Otto Leon Walter passed away peacefully in hospice care on Oct. 19, 2022, at Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1931, in Holbrook to Casper J. and Johanna “Jennie” (Huxoll) Walter. He graduated from Cambridge High School in 1949. He graduated with an associate of arts from Norfolk Junior College in 1951. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1955, stationed primarily in Germany. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant. He graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration from the University of Nebraska in 1957.
While working at Western Electric in Omaha, he graduated with a master of business administration in 1969. Otto’s career took him to multiple companies in seven different states.
On July 31, 1955, he married Lois Marie Pinnt. They had one child: Larry Alan. Wherever they moved, they were active in their church community. They always made regular trips to see family in Nebraska. Otto was a passionate Husker football fan and had an encyclopedic knowledge of the team’s players, past and present.
Surviving are his son, Larry (Cyndi) Walter of Minneapolis; grandson Colin (Jill Mochinski) Walter of Fridley, Minn.; and great-grandson Miles Walter.
He was predeceased by his spouse, his parents, four brothers and a sister. He is survived by a brother, Paul (Jonne) Walter of Atlanta, Ga.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care and friendship given to Otto by the staff at Main Street Lodge and Catholic Eldercare for almost three years.
Memorial donations may be made to an organization or charity of your choice.