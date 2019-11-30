Otto Froendt

COLERIDGE — Services for Otto George “Tip” Froendt, 88, of Omaha, will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114 and the American Legion Riders.
Burial will be on Wednesday at St. John’s Cemetery in Bellevue, with military honors provided by the South Omaha American Legion Post #331. Visitation will be on Tuesday, at the church, from noon to 2 p.m.
He died Wednesday, Nov, 27, 2019 at Remington Heights Retirement Community in Omaha after a lengthy illness.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
1931-2019
Tip was born and grew up in Coleridge and graduated from Coleridge High School in 1948, where he was a letter winner in football, baseball, and track, and also served as class president and student council president. He enlisted in the United States Army basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and then on to heavy engineering school in Fort Belvoin, Va., in 1952. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and worked as a heavy machine mechanic from 1953 to 1956. He returned home and attended Milford Community College to be an electrician. He left school before graduating to take care of his ailing mother who passed away in 1958.
While in Coleridge, he worked for Conoco Oil Co., Hefner Oil and Feed, Avery Electric, and then Brandl electric for many years. On Nov. 20th, 1960, he married Joyce E. Hall of Carroll at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. To this union three children were born: Bruce, Brenda and Brett.
Tip started Froendt Electric where he continued to serve the communities of Coleridge, Hartington, Laurel, Randolph, and many other surrounding towns for approximately 25 years. He also began driving school bus for Coleridge Community Schools during this time for 24 years. This was one of his favorite activities, as he loved the families he served and being able to continue attending sporting activities after his children graduated.
As a father, electrician, and bus driver, Tip found the most delight in making people smile, most often with his never-ending jokes and clever wit. He also loved to repair and construct “gadgets” in his garage. Tip was very hands-on and could repair most anything that needed attention.
He loved spending time with his three kids whether it be playing sports, shooting blue rocks, camping, or loading three kids on his scooter to go to the Belden pool. He loved any time with them. In 2009, Tip moved to Omaha, and enjoyed attending activities/events of his children and grandchildren in Elkhorn, Westside High School, and took great pride in serving as a volunteer at AllPlay, founded by his son, Bruce.
Tip is survived by his three children and their spouses: Bruce and Sheila Froendt, Brenda and Paul Jacobsen, and Brett and Jackie Froendt, all of Omaha. Grandchildren Allie Froendt, Alex, Nick, Hanna and Cory Jacobsen, and Adam and Amber Froendt. His step grandchildren and their spouses are Tim and Dawn Cich, Steph and JR Gould, and Abbey and Damien Vincent, great granddaughter Scarlett Jacobsen, and step great-grandchildren Jaime and Emma Gould, and Elliot and Cora Cich. Nieces Dickie and Karla, and great nieces and nephews.
Tip was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carl and Raymond (Toby), sister-in-law Lorie Froendt, and niece Marianna.