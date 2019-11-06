Ottilee Walters

Services for Ottilee R. “Lee” Walters, 90, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.
She died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2019
Born Jan. 3, 1929, Ottilee Roze “Lee” (Wellman) Walters was preceded in death by her loving spouse of 60 years, Louis “Vernie” Walters; her parents, William and Evelyn (Dodd) Wellman; and sisters Joy Ellen Kennedy and Sarah Weinrich.
She is survived by children Denise (Russ) Weatherby and Bill (Lisa) Walters; grandchildren Matthew (Megan) Weatherby, Megan (Mike) Weatherby-Brunkow and Jessi Monsen; great-grandchildren Avery, Teghan, Gannon and Mason; siblings Sharon Tompkins; many nieces and nephews.