Othian Blakley

OMAHA — Services for Othian Leon Blakley, who was born June 27, 1942, and died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, are under the direction of Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Gary R. Bruhn, 64, Norfolk, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. No services are planned. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
WAYNE — Services for Frederick A. “Fritz” Temme, 93, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marjorie R. “Marge” Miller, 94, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
HUMPHREY — Ivan J. Beller, 87, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…
HARTINGTON — Marge R. Miller, 94, Hartington, died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
ELGIN — Services for Donna M. Mackel, 85, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
FREMONT — Elise N. (Malmberg) Kelley, 48, Fremont, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.