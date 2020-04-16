Orville Steffen

HARTINGTON — Private services for Orville J. Steffen, 80, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 17, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
He died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Arbor Care Centers in Hartington after a lengthy illness.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2020
To watch a live stream of the funeral service, please go to www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Orville James Steffen was born on Aug. 8, 1939, on a farm south of Hartington to Thomas Henry and Bernice Clara (Miller) Steffen. He was the oldest of three boys. Orville attended Holy Trinity Grade School and Holy Trinity High School, graduating in 1957.
After graduation, he attended CE School of Commerce in Omaha. He then returned to the family farm to work with his dad and brothers.
Orville married Patricia Marlene Fischer on July 2, 1964, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. They were blessed with five children. The two of them lived on the farm until 2004, when they moved into Hartington.
Orville was a dedicated farmer. He was engaged in grain farming and was an outstanding dairy farmer, a cattleman and hog operator. He belonged to Swine 84 for many years and was on the Mid American Dairy Board and Farm Credit Nominating Committee. He was also part of the Farmer’s Union Board, was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and was on the Holy Trinity Parish Council.
Orville loved dancing, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting with everyone at the many family reunions and taking his ponies to the Cedar County Fair and various parades.
Orville viewed the county fair as his vacation. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in 4-H, FFA, sporting events and school activities.
Orville is survived by his spouse, Pat; two daughters, Jean (Todd) Wiebelhaus of Hartington and Juli (Ron) Tighe of Dakota City; his sons, John (Paula) Steffen of Hartington and Jim (Sara) Steffen of Hartington; his daughter-in-law, Kathie (Matt) Dresden; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tom (Linda) Steffen of Hartington and Robert (Mary Lou) Steffen of Hartington; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Bernice Steffen; and a son, Jeffrey Lee Steffen on Nov. 17, 2003, at age 33.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Aaron Steffen, Tristan Steffen, Keaton Steffen, Joachim Steffen, Abram Steffen, Wyatt Tighe and Dawson Dresden.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Steffen family for later designation in memory of Orville.