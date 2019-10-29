Orville Lage

Orville Lage

PILGER — Memorial services for Orville D. Lage, 87, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial with military honors will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service, both at the church in Pilger.

He died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Wisner Care Center.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is handling the arrangements.

1932-2019

Orville Dean Lage was born on June 28, 1932, at rural Sholes to Walter and Ruby (Hale) Lage. He attended Wayne County Rural School and graduated from Carroll High School in 1949.

Orville was asked to try out for the New York Yankees Farm System and took a train to Oklahoma. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and took his basic training in San Antonio.

On Dec. 31, 1952, he was united in marriage to Mary Lea Jensen at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside.

Orville was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, S.D. While in Rapid City, he began auctioneering at an auction house. In 1956, after being honorably discharged, they moved to a farm north of Pilger.

Orville enjoyed farming and continued helping his son farm until 2012. Orville worked with several auctioneers in Northeast Nebraska and also worked for Lambert Realty before starting Lage Auction and Realty.

Orville and Mary Lea moved into Pilger in 1995.

Orville was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, the Winside American Legion Post 252 and the Masonic Lodge. He had formerly served on the Winside School Board and had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside, serving on church council, the National Auctioneers Association and the Lewis and Clark Board of Realtors.

Orville enjoyed playing cards, telling jokes, gardening and watching baseball, especially when the grandchildren played.

Survivors include his son, Douglas and Tess Lage of Pilger and family Katie and Ted Engelbart (daughter Olivia of Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Michael Lage of San Antonio, Texas; his son, Gregg and Sharon Lage of Broomfield, Colo., and family Austin Lage and Ally Lage, both of Broomfield, Colo.; his daughter, Kimberly and Roger Carnes of Bennet and family Seth Carnes of Lincoln, Jacob and Kate Jurgens (children Jade and Kayden of Spring, Texas); his brother, Willard and Judy Lage of Rapid City, S.D.; a sister-in-law, Leona Lawson of Norfolk; and nieces and nephews.

Orville was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby Lage; and his spouse, Mary Lea Lage on Sept. 1, 2005.

