Orville Anderson

HOSKINS — Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Hoskins.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins.
1927-2023
Orville was born Aug. 25, 1927, on the family farm north of Hoskins to Gus and Nora (Weiher) Anderson. In 1944, he graduated from Hoskins High School.
On June 5, 1949, Orville married Arlein Pettitt at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Orville spent his life doing what he loved by farming with his family near Hoskins for many years and was recognized in 2021 with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Wayne County Fair.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served in various offices and was also a volunteer fireman for the Hoskins Fire Department for over 35 years.
Orville enjoyed working with and being around horses. While in high school, he would exercise thoroughbred racehorses at various tracks where his father was a trainer. In 1965, Orville was one of the founding fathers of the Hoskins Saddle Club, which involved many families participating in parades in surrounding towns, trail rides, annual horse shows and a horse 4-H club.
Orville’s love for horses was celebrated each year for his birthday when the entire family would attend the live horse races in Columbus. Orville was able to attend the Kentucky Derby in 2014, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
He is survived by his children, Linda (Dave) Papstein of Norfolk, Larry (Angie) Anderson of Hoskins, Rhonda (Arlin) Kittle of Winside, Rick (Carol) Anderson of Norfolk and Randy (Traci) Anderson of Norfolk; along with his 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Orville was preceded in death by his spouse of 73 years, Arlein, in 2022; his parents, Gus Anderson and Nora (Weiher) Anderson Wink; siblings Elaine (Fred) Pettitt, Lee (Adeline) Anderson, Don (Lois) Anderson and Janet (Gus) Kreber; and great-grandson Gage Hoebelheinrich.
