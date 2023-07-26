NORFOLK — Services for Orville G. Anderson, 95, Hoskins, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orville Anderson died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
ALBION — H. Sterling “Mort” Morton, 84, Albion, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
LEIGH — Russell W. Schroeder, 54, rural Leigh, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home northwest of Leigh.
CLEARWATER — Memorial visitation for Dianne K. Sisson, 80, Clearwater, will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Dean Plumbtree, 66, Wausa, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Norman R. Downes, 69, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Norman Downes died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Phyllis Cihlar, 89, Bloomfield, formerly of Verdigre, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
BRUNSWICK — Memorial services for Jeanine L. Greenamyre Milner, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Brunswick Community Center in Brunswick.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Blanche Ziska, 88, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Private burial will be at a later time at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.