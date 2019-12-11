Orval Hankla

CLEARWATER — Services for Orval E. Hankla, 93, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with military rites by Clearwater American Legion Post 267, Sons of the Legion and Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

He died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1926-2019

Orval Elton Hankla was born on April 13, 1926, to Walter and Blanche (Guynn) Hankla at Closter. He graduated in 1943 from Brunswick High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army on Aug. 28, 1944, at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. He was discharged on June 26, 1946.

On June 12, 1950, he was united in marriage to Delores Eilers. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before her death in 2016. Orval worked for Contois Motor Company for 15 years. He then took over the repair part of the business, which became Orval’s Auto Service in 1962.

He was baptized and confirmed as a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. He was a member of Clearwater American Legion Post 267. He also served on the Clearwater Village Board.

Orval enjoyed fishing and camping with his family, especially at Merritt Reservoir.

He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Peter) Pryjmak of Greensburg, Pa., Steven (Linda) Hankla of Clearwater, Clarice Hynes of Crawford, Mark Hankla of Lincoln, Lynn (Joseph) Pelster of Omaha and Brian (Mary) of King George, Va.; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse; a son-in-law, John Hynes; four brothers and six sisters.

-