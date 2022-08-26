HUMPHREY — Services for Ormagene “Ormie” Lubischer, 93, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the service starts, also at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
Ormagene Lubischer died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
1928-2022
Ormagene Josephine (Schaecher) Lubischer was born Oct. 18, 1928, to Charles and Josephine (Albracht) Schaecher in rural St. Bernard-Lindsay area.
Ormie was united in marriage to Kenneth E. Lubischer on May 27, 1950, in Omaha. They lived for a short while in Omaha and Illinois before returning to the Humphrey-Lindsay area to farm.
During Ormie’s life, she always enjoyed music, being a loyal member of the St. Ben, Holy Family and St. Francis Church Choirs. She was a very good seamstress, sewing for her children, and then later, quilting with the St. Francis Ladies Quilting Group. She had several part time jobs, which included Platte County poll worker and a Klub 81 waitress.
Ormie and Ken raised six children and imparted their love of God to them by their example and by sending them to Catholic school. Ormie and Ken supported their children in all their endeavors. After moving to Humphrey, Ormie became a sports fan of the St. Francis Flyers and Nebraska Cornhuskers football and volleyball. Playing cards with family and friends was a favorite pastime. She also enjoyed attending weekday Masses.
Christmas family gatherings got bigger and bigger as the family grew. She was lucky enough to live long enough to see her children, grandchildren and many of her great-grandchildren — a blessing from God.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Marv) Olmer of Columbus, John (Nancy) Lubischer of Springfield, S.D., Karen (Glen) Schrieber of Jacksonville, Fla., David (Ronda) Lubischer of Humphrey, Mary (Duane) Hugo of Lincoln, Barbara (Dean) Pfeifer of Madison; 23 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Romaine Lubischer and Theresa Schaecher; numerous nieces and nephews; many relatives; and a wide host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Ken in 2002; her mother and father; and 11 brothers and sisters: Ray, Colette Behrens, Marcella Gray, Cyril, Jerome, Frank, Eileen Jones, Clara DeMarlie, Rosella Dasso, Joe and Mildred Herbert.
Her last years were spent at Brookestone Acres. We appreciate the professional and compassionate care given to her by the staff there. The staff treated her with the loving care and concern as her extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Francis Catholic Church or Holy Family Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.