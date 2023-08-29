NORFOLK — Services for Orma Lang, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orma Lang died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Marietta McFarland, 76, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Dale R. Pinnt, 90, Norfolk, will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Kelly G. Johnson, 50, Coleridge, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
NORFOLK — Services for Ronald F. Forslund, 78, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Tamara “Tami” Webb, 58, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery at Carroll.
NORFOLK — Services for Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Eddy, 39, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Norfolk Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Dohmen officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date.