Orlyn Frerichs

COLERIDGE — Services for Orlyn N. Frerichs, 93, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Thomas A. “Tom” Mischke, 72, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home in Norfolk.
NELIGH — Services for Donald W. Marshall, 87, Neligh, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Military rites will be by Neligh American Legion Post 172, Veterans of F…
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Leonard “Butch” Boggs, 70, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Pos…
COLERIDGE — Services for Orlyn N. Frerichs, 93, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
PIERCE — Services for Russel J. Anderson, 75, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
A celebration of life and private inurnment for Robert H. “Dr. Bob” Sohl, 71, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at a later date. Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Joseph is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene A. Marks, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Linda (Viergutz) Sukup, 71, Navarre, Fla., formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Irene A. Marks, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.