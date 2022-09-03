 Skip to main content
Orlin Olson

NORFORK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Cindy Cone and Chris Hruska officiating. Family burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Orlin Olson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

1935-2022

Orlin was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Glenwood, Minn., to Johnny and Opal (Quale) Olson. He attended grade school in Rapid City, S.D., graduating from Rapid City High School in 1953. Orlin married the love of his life, Carol Thorin, on Oct. 25, 1958, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Orlin worked as a store manager for JJ Newberry Company in Idaho, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Missouri and in Norfolk at the Hesteds store. Before retirement he worked at the Social Security Office in Norfolk. Orlin enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, going to the casino, helping others with projects, and was very active at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk of which he was one of the founding members.

Survivors include wife of 63 years Carol Olson; children Justin Olson, Kevin Olson and Bonnie Alexander, Kelly Hansen, Julie and Tod Adams; grandchildren Lindsey Hall and Kenny Cortez, Alicia and Ted Smith, Kristin and Chris Hruska, Kevin and Nicole Olson, Melanie Adams, Hilary Adams, Ethan Hansen, Parker Hansen, Ayden Olson, Olivia Olson, and daughters of Jeff and Janet Hrouda, Katelyn and Glenn Lawson and Alexis and Tommy Herebic; and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by parents Johnny and Opal; brothers Dennis and Landis; and granddaughter Emily Olson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

