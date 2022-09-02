NORFOLK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Orlin Olson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
It is with our family’s deepest sorrow we inform you Darwin Lee Tweedy passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Patricia J. Doring, 56, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Doring died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for former Madison County Commissioner James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Paula A. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Coleridge, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are being planned at this time. Inurnment will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.
MADISON — Services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Larry Jones died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.