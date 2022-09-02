 Skip to main content
Orlin Olson

NORFOLK — Services for Orlin I. Olson, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Orlin Olson died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point in Norfolk.

Larry Jones

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Jacquelyn Samway will officiate. Private burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Darwin Tweedy

It is with our family’s deepest sorrow we inform you Darwin Lee Tweedy passed away peacefully at his home in Largo, Fla., on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Anna Leinen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum in Norfolk.

Patricia Doring

STANTON — Services for Patricia J. Doring, 56, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Patricia Doring died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.

James L. Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for former Madison County Commissioner James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Paula Hansen

COLERIDGE — Paula A. Hansen, 73, Norfolk, formerly of Coleridge, died Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are being planned at this time. Inurnment will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Arnold Patzel

ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Larry Jones

MADISON — Services for Larry D. Jones, 70, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Larry Jones died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

