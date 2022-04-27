 Skip to main content
Orlene North

Orlene North

NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. “Shorty” North, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cynthia Cone will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Orlene North died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

1941-2022

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Orlene was born June 25, 1941, in Newcastle to Leslie “Bucky” and Frieda (Nielsen) Colbenson.

On May 2, 1964, Orlene married John Spence at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with three children, Sherece, Dana and Jason.

On March 3, 2003, Orlene married James “Jim” North in Las Vegas, Nev.

She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1959. She held many positions over the years as a nurse aid, school secretary and helped John run the local Montgomery Ward store. She and Jim loved holiday decorating for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Orlene enjoyed reading, crosswords and occasional trips to the casino. She had a knack for crafting and decorating. She loved her family fiercely. Her grandkids and great-grandchildren lit up her life. She didn’t have many conversations where she wasn’t bragging about one of her family members and was always on point to share pictures with anyone who would look.

She is survived by her children, Sherece Spence (Conrad Krajicek) of Omaha, Dana (Joel) Putters of Stanton and Jason (Rachelle) Spence of Albion; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren: Ashley (David) McCart of Norfolk (children Adalyn and Rylan), Jordan Spence (Jennifer Rindels) of Brookings, S.D. (children Ivery and John), Jamie (Emily) Putters of Norfolk (children Jace and Myla), Samantha (Logan) Schrunk of Ewing (child Henry), Shelby Putters (Anthony Christ) of Kearney, Logan Spence and Johnna Spence of Albion; sister Nadene Ketter of Wynot; sister-in-law Charlotte Colbenson of Jenks, Okla.; brother-in-law Gene (Marilyn) Spence of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews. She also has special friends, long-distance friends and more special people who touched her life than can be counted.

Orlene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, John in 1996 and James in 2017; brother Curt Colbenson; and brother-in-law Maurice Ketter.

Her work here on Earth is done. She received a call. It was an offer that cannot be refused because it came from Our Father in Heaven. She accepted His appointment from which she will not be returning. Her assignment came with a big incentive/huge sign-on bonus: a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long, long time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

