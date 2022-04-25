NORFOLK — Services for Orlene A. North, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Orlene North died Sunday, April 24, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Brett L. Hart, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at the Home for Funerals, 703 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for John E. Lucht Sr., 82, Ainsworth, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Ainsworth Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.
OMAHA — A combined graveside service for Ruth Paulson, 91, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, and her spouse, Gerald “Jerry” Paulson, will be at a future date at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors for Jerry Paulson. Cremation has taken place.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willard “Willy” Bernstrauch, 83, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jeff Gould will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Della O’Gorman, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
STANTON — Memorial services for John H. Hilliges, 66, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Private burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted b…
GRAND ISLAND — Graveside services for Phyllis B. (Darnall) Johnsrud, 90, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.