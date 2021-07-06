You have permission to edit this article.
Orlan Pellatz

NELIGH — Services for Orlan Pellatz, 84, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Dwaine Rethwisch

WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.

Ruth Steffen

MENOMINEE — Services for Ruth A. Steffen, 72, Menominee, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee.

Roger Barry

SCHUYLER — Memorial services for Roger Barry, 86, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Schuyler Central High School auditorium, 401 Adam St., in Schuyler. Military honors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Hespen-Mitchell Post 4836 and the U.S. Marine flag folders.

Rita Eickhoff

TILDEN — Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Connie Granquist

WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Granquist, 60, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Wayne Long

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and America…

Grace Meikle

CREIGHTON — Services for Grace Meikle, 91, of Lakewood, Wash., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Jessica Kee

SPENCER — Services for Jessica A. Kee, 52, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

