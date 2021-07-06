NELIGH — Services for Orlan Pellatz, 84, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. He died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services for Dwaine H. Rethwisch, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
MENOMINEE — Services for Ruth A. Steffen, 72, Menominee, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Menominee.
SCHUYLER — Memorial services for Roger Barry, 86, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Schuyler Central High School auditorium, 401 Adam St., in Schuyler. Military honors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Hespen-Mitchell Post 4836 and the U.S. Marine flag folders.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Rita Eickhoff, 72, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Connie L. Granquist, 60, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 5, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Wayne “Doug” Long, 74, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the Elk Lodge in Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Norfolk. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, Army National Guard Honor Guard and America…
CREIGHTON — Services for Grace Meikle, 91, of Lakewood, Wash., are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
SPENCER — Services for Jessica A. Kee, 52, of Butte are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.