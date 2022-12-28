BATTLE CREEK — Services for Orin W. Rinkel, 95, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
Orin Rinkel died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2022
Orin William Rinkel was born to Frederick Herman Rinkel and Marie Henrietta (Lehman) Rinkel on the family farm near Battle Creek on Nov. 14, 1927. He was baptized on Dec. 14, 1927. Orin grew up working on the family homestead, learning how to care for the land and God’s animals from his father. He enjoyed fishing for catfish with his uncle, Harvey Kurtz, on the Elkhorn River and always had a love and fascination for travel by flight.
Orin was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek on May 11, 1941. He attended the District 73 one-room schoolhouse a mile from where he was born. During his youth, Orin could be found riding his horse to school, selling watermelons in Omaha during the Depression, stacking hay with an Allis Chalmers tractor and taking flying lessons. On May 18, 1945, Orin graduated from Battle Creek High School.
When he turned 18, he was drafted along with several of his neighbors, but as they were boarding the bus in Omaha, they were told the war was over and they could go home. Orin then joined the service as part of the Air National Guard Reserves.
He purchased his pride and joy, a J-3 Piper Cub single prop airplane in 1974. Orin loved to give airplane rides to everyone and often could be found checking his cattle herd from above or attending a weekend fly-in pancake breakfast.
In his spare time, Orin courted a lovely bride from Wausa at roller rinks and drive-in movies. He married Marjorie Elaine Erickson on June 16, 1952. To their marriage, they were blessed with five children: Susan (Larry) Friedel, Debra Praeuner, Timothy (Beth) Rinkel, Allen (Susan) Rinkel and Lisa (Jason) Shepherd.
Marjorie and Orin lived and raised their family on his father’s homestead and eventual Century Award farm. Orin spent his life tending to his farrow-to-finish hogs, cattle, corn, soybeans and alfalfa through the thick and thin of drought, floods and disease while teaching his children the value of hard work and environmental stewardship.
Orin was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and was elected to serve on the County Weed Board for many years. He was also awarded the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Conservation Honor Farm Award in 1997 for his land use conservation efforts, including hill terracing, low-till practices, building a dam (on which he loved to fish with his grandchildren), and preservation of waterway grasses.
Their children provided Orin and Marjorie with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who are left to cherish his memory. Orin was preceded in death by his spouse on Oct. 4, 2019; his parents, Herman and Marie (Lehman) Rinkel; brother Leo Rinkel; and sister Viola (Hansen).
Orin passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek after many years dealing with Alzheimer’s dementia. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic, the love he and Marjorie had for their family, and the joy flying brought to his life.
Burial will follow the luncheon.