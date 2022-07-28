MADISON — Services for Ordeen Kreitman, 85, of Madison, formerly of Columbus, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
Ordeen Kreitman died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Arbor Care Center — Countryside in Madison.
Marion Wagner passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, in the Sunflower Memory Center at the Colmery-O’Neil Veterans Medical Center in Topeka, Kan.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, Battle Creek, are pending with Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Nadine Wacker died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Nadine G. Wacker, 93, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek with the Rev. Joseph Leech officiating. Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
SPENCER — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Franklin Rempp died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Avera Sister James in Yankton.
BASSETT — Service for Carroll E. “Gene” Turpin, 73, of Bassett will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Bassett. Burial will follow in the Willowdale Cemetery northwest of Newport with military honors by Bassett American Legion Post 123.
A celebration of life for Carol (Craig) Sydow, 82, Broomfield, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
YANKTON — Services for Franklin Rempp, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Yankton. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 791 of Yank…
WAUSA — Services for Dale Wamberg, 92, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dale Wamberg died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
