NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
———
Oral was born Oct. 11, 1952, in O’Neill, to Reuben and Olive (Pickering) Redlinger. He enjoyed golfing and watching the Huskers play football. Oral was also an avid W.W.F. fan and collected memorabilia.
He is survived by his children, Tanya (Adam) Dana of Beaver Crossing, Tara (Morgan) Fouts of Elm Creek, Chris (Dan) Droke of Union Dale, Ind., and Mendy (Jeremy) Neel of Alexandria, Ind.; a brother, Verlin (Kim) Redlinger of Norfolk; a sister, Cheryl King of Kearney; 14 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; a brother-in-law, John Neth of Norfolk; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Oral was preceded in death by his parents; sister Beverly Neth; and brother-in-law Dean King.
Memorials are directed to the family for future designation.