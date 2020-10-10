NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, are Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will be officiating. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Memorials are directed to the family for future designation.
ORCHARD — A memorial gathering will be held for Dora L. Menning, 64, Orchard, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Cornerstone Bible
WISNER — Services for William “Bill” Murphy, 83, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Janousek, 90, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for George R. Dudley, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. He died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
COLUMBUS — Services for Gary Blessen, 74, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located 12.5 miles north of Columbus. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Katie A. Stapleton, 23, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Oral Redlinger, 67, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor of Randolph.
Services for Thomas G. “Matt” Dillon, 87, Hollywood, Md., will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel in Leonardtown, Md. The Rev. David Beaubien will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Fulton, S.D.