Opal Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel.
Raasch died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1927-2021
Opal Irene was born April 8, 1927, in Wisner, to Raymond and Ella (Brockman) Volberding. She was confirmed on Jan. 15, 1941 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Gregory, South Dakota. In 1945, Opal graduated from Norfolk Senior High School.
On Jan. 12, 1949, Opal married Dale Jensen at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Dale passed away Nov. 30, 1985.
On Jan. 15, 1993, Opal married Duayne D. Raasch at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Duayne passed away Oct. 31, 2006.
Opal was a long-time member of Christ Lutheran Church, the Norfolk American Legion and the VFW Auxiliary.
She worked at Delay First National Bank for 27 years, retiring in 1989.
Opal enjoyed playing cards with friends, volunteering at the Norfolk Veterans Home, and spending time with family and grandchildren.
Opal is survived by daughter Vicki (Leonard) Steeves of Albuquerque, N.M., step-children JoAnn (Jim) Niemeyer of Arizona, Jeri Raasch of Arizona, and Patty Krause of Norfolk, two granddaughters, eight step grandchildren, two great grandsons and 12 step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Dale Jensen and Duayne D. Raasch, sisters Mabel (Alf) Wehrle, Elsie (Lawrence) Kornt, and Rose (Harold) Mock, and step-son Duane “Butch” Raasch. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.