Opal Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Opal I. Raasch, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Raasch died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Randa died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Maudie A. Hess, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Elizabeth L. “Betty” Mannlein, 89, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Melayne Danekas, 54, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Stephen Miller will officiate.
WEST POINT — Services for Marilynn Heller, 92, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Alan Herfel, 73, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by Tilden American Legion 170, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and the American Legio…
CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Cheyney, 68, Brunswick, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cheyney died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her residence.
BASSETT — Services for Betty J. (Brown) Christensen, 94, were Monday at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. The Revs. Jeanie Leeper and Dennis Quigley officiated. Burial was in the Willowdale Cemetery near Newport.