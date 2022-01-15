 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ollin Peterson

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ollin Peterson, 38, O’Neill, formerly of Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Private burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Ollin Peterson died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Tags

In other news

Elizabeth Hamik

Elizabeth Hamik

O’NEILL — Services for Elizabeth “Betty” Hamik, 85, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

John Conroy

John Conroy

OCONTO — Services for John C. Conroy, 93, Oconto, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oconto. The Rev. Jose Chavez will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Eddyville.

Ferne Slaymaker

Ferne Slaymaker

ATKINSON — Services for Ferne Slaymaker, 94, Atkinson, were Jan. 8 at Faith Wesleyan Church in Atkinson. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Charlotte Walton

Charlotte Walton

COLERIDGE — Graveside service for Mrs. LaVern (Charlotte) Walton, 89, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Newcastle, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

Lynn Gamble

Lynn Gamble

WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lynn Gamble died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Wayne.

Lawrence Reuss

Lawrence Reuss

NELIGH — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Reuss, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Shirley Mastny

Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Micheel

Robert Micheel

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Robert W. “Bob” Micheel, 79, Ainsworth, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Ollin Peterson

Ollin Peterson

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ollin Peterson, 38, O’Neill, formerly of Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Rev. Jim Loutzenhiser will officiate. Private burial will be in the Chambers Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara