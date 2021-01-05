Ollie Provancha

HARTINGTON — Services for Ollie M. Provancha, 94, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue an hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
1926-2020
You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Ollie Marie Frizzell, daughter of Curtis Frizzell and Bertha Mauch Frizzell, was born Jan. 25, 1926, on the ranch south of Bassett. Ollie was baptized and confirmed at Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church at Bassett.
Ollie was educated through the eighth grade in a one-room school District 9 in Rock County. After completing her education, she lived with her parents and helped her mother with gardening and household chores.
Ollie married Delmer E. Provancha on Feb. 18, 1947, at Coleridge. Together they had two children, Carol Ann Trapp and Lowell Curtis Provancha.
Delmer and Ollie resided and farmed at two different locations before moving to the farm east of Hartington in 1957. In addition to being a housewife and mother, Ollie worked at the Hotel Coffee Shop and Hartington Public Schools cafeteria.
She loved to work with flowers and in her garden, canning and freezing the produce that she raised.
Ollie and Delmer traveled extensively with their children and grandchildren.
Ollie is survived by daughter Mrs. Richard (Carol) Trapp of Cortland; a son, Lowell and spouse Kathleen Bargstadt of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Naomi Frizzell of Bassett; four grandchildren, Brenda (Trapp) Roberson of Firth, Kari (Provancha) Larry Wakefield of Lincoln, Lisa (Provancha) Chris Noecker of Lincoln and Brad (Katie Provancha) Lincoln; eight great-grandchildren, Shelbi Roberson and fiancé Jake Turner of Loveland, Colo., Mallory Roberson of Firth, Madeline and Samuel Noecker, Jayson and Jenna Wakefield and Claire and Landon Provancha, all of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Bertha Frizzell; spouse Delmer; two brothers; Jake Frizzell and Joe Frizzell; and two sisters, Lena Miller and Dora Sidak.
Pallbearers will be Brad and Landon Provancha, Chris and Sam Noecker and Larry and Jayson Wakefield.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 156 Hartington, NE.