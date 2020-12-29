Ollie Provancha

HARTINGTON — Services for Ollie M. Provancha, 94, Lincoln, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Provancha died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at South Lake Village in Lincoln.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion…
SANTEE — Services for Dale Tuttle Jr., 55, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Patricia White Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.
BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.
STANTON — Stan Hoscheit, 85, Mountain Home, Ark., formerly of Stanton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Services are pending.
NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
PLAINVIEW — Greek Orthodox Christian services for Kieth A. Lieding, 78, Webster City, Iowa, formerly of Orchard and South Sioux City, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial with military rites will be in the Orchard Cemetery at 1 p.m.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, St. Louis, Mich., will be at a later date. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.
OSMOND — Services for Shirley L. Schmit, 87, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.